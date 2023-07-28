(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– An Erie man has been sentenced in federal court for setting fire to a downtown business back in May of 2020, according to United States Department of Justice.

Melquan Barnett, 31, has been sentenced to five years in jail and ordered to pay $3,295 in restitution after being convicted of malicious destruction of property by fire by United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter.

Barnett set fire to the Ember + Forge building on State Street in Erie on May 30, 2020 during a protest-turned riot in downtown Erie.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Erie Police Department led the investigation which led to Barnett’s conviction.