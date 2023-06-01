An Erie man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a February shooting that injured a 14-year-old.

Orguna Sanders Jr., 20, received a consecutive six to 12 months sentence while appearing before Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Sanders pleaded guilty to one count of illegal possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of Cherry Street in Erie.

Investigators believe people were shooting in the victim’s direction from a moving vehicle while others on a porch shot at the moving car.