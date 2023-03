An Erie man has been sentenced for similar charges he previously faced in 2017.

Deandre Sparks, 25, will spend two to four years in state prison after being sentenced on Wednesday, March 15, by Erie County Judge John Mead.

Sparks was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

In 2017, Sparks spent one year in prison and one year on probation for charges of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.