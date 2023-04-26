An Erie man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to assault and terroristic threat charges.

Todrick Arrington appeared before Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender Wednesday morning and has been sentenced to three to 12 months in Erie County Prison, but has been credited for already serving time.

Arrington was also sentenced to one year probation consecutive to his sentence.

Arrington was previously charged with riot and criminal mischief in regard to damage of the Erie County Parking Authority meters located around Perry Square on May 30, 2020.