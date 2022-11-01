An Erie man is sentenced to decades in prison for kidnapping and shooting a woman in January of 2020.

Larry Sledge, 40, received a sentence of 20 to 40 years for attempted criminal homicide, along with 6 to 12 years for witness intimidation.

Sledge is accused of kidnapping a then 39-year-old North East woman at gunpoint, holding her against her will, and pistol whipping her before shooting her.

The intimidation conviction is related to a letter Sledge sent from prison. Sledge was sentenced by Erie County Judge John Mead.