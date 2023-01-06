(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has been sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

Keegan McChesney, 24, was sentenced in federal court on Jan. 6. He also will receive four years of supervised release after the prison sentence is served.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania, McChesney conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine from July 2019 to June 2020.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police led the investigation. They were assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Millcreek Police Department and the Erie Bureau of Police.