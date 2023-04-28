(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie resident has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children.

Robert Mark Dyer IV, 32, of Erie was sentenced to 48 months in jail and 10 years of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania, from November 2020 to April 2022, Dyer possessed and accessed with intent to view visual images and videos in individual computer files depicting prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Lower Makefield Police Department located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, conducted the investigation that led to Dyer’s prosecution.