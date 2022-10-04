(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania has been sentenced to prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills.

David Arand, 24, was sentenced in federal court to 36 months in jail on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday.

According to information presented to the court, on or about August 25, 2021, Aranda attempted to possess with intent to distribute 368 grams, an estimated 3,000 to 3,500 counterfeit blue pills, comprised of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

In a release, before imposing the sentence, Judge David S. Cercone stated that fentanyl “is a scourge of this country” and noted the dramatically increased potency of the fentanyl pills compared to the prescription pills they are designed to mimic. “People are dying every day by what you’re doing,” Judge Cercone stated to Aranda.