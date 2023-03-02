A road rage incident on Interstate 79 led to a brutal shooting on Erie’s westside.

Erie Police said the victim allegedly chased the suspect after a minor accident on Interstate 79. The chase ended in a West 12th Street parking lot.

The Monday afternoon shooting left one man in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the jaw.

Police arrested Alexander Peyton, 27, on Thursday. Peyton now faces several charges, including attempted homicide.

Erie Police said leading up to the shooting the victim, 58, was grocery shopping on upper Peach Street.

Authorities said after that a minor accident occurred south of 12th Street on Interstate 79.

When Alexander Peyton allegedly did not stop after the accident, the victim proceeded to follow the suspect.

The chase ended in a parking lot on Garfield Avenue. The suspect allegedly parked his car, got out and shot the victim in the face.

The Deputy Cheif of Erie Police said the victim is in critical but stable condition.

He explained how the police were able to locate the suspect.

“We were able to take a look at some surveillance video there, then identified the suspect’s vehicle. After a few days of going through different routes that he could have taken, we were able to pick his vehicle up leaving the scene of the crime. We were able to then follow that vehicle to a residence in the 900 block of Cascade Street,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police.

The suspect’s bond is held at $150,000, he also faces charges for driving without a license.