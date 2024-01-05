(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie resident will be behind bars for violating federal drug laws.

Marcus Dwayne Thompson, 37, has been sentenced in federal court to 72 months (six years) in prison on charges of distributing methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania.

Court documents state around Dec. 11, 2019, Thompson distributed more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation that led to Thompson’s prosecution.