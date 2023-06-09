City of Erie Police are concerned about the number of homicides so far this year.

Just six months into the year and already the number of homicides has surpassed the number of fatal shootings from last year.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said in 2022 there were six homicides. There have been seven confirmed homicides so far this year.

The first homicide of 2023 took place at Rodger Young Park when a 21-year-old was fatally shot.

Chief Spizarny said he hopes things turn around in the second half of the year.

“We know that number fluctuates. We’ve had an average of as low as three a year to an average of 10 a year. Each year is a little bit different. I am a little worried that only halfway through the year we’ve already beat last year’s,” Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said.

Chief Spizarny said community policing efforts, like the Police Athletic League, will reduce the amount of juvenile crime in the city.