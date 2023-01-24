Erie Police continue to investigate a Monday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

That incident that happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West 20th Street.

According to reports from the scene, a male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed that they’ve charged a juvenile in that incident. He is reportedly being charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, firearms not to be possessed by a minor and other charges.