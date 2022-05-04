Erie Police have confirmed one of the suspects involved in the shooting death of a seven-year-old child was involved in another act of gun violence in 2021.

Abdullah Ismael, 17, is charged with criminal homicide after the shooting death of seven-year-old Antonio Yarger Jr.

Back in March of 2021, Ismael was involved in a shootout outside of a gas station on Buffalo Road; two juveniles were hit with gunfire.

Ismael was charged as an adult after that altercation, however he was released on $75,000 bond in 2021.

“Firearms were produced, several individuals were shot. The arrested in this case, Abdullah Ismael, was charged with aggravated assault and other firearms-related offenses. He is accused of shooting another juvenile. At that time, I believe, he suffered a wound to his back and arm at that time,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Ismael now faces criminal homicide charges after allegedly being involved in the shooting death of Antonio Yarger Jr.