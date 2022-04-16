Erie Police are currently investigating a stabbing that took place early Saturday morning.

Calls came in arounds 3:25 a.m. on April 16 for a stabbing that took place on the 700 block of West 7th Street.

According to police, a 33-year-old male was stabbed three times over night. The man was stabbed once in the chest, once in the right shoulder, and once in the rear right shoulder.

Police claim that the injuries are non-life threatening as the victim was able to drive himself to UPMC Hamot.

Police also believe this stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute.

The alleged suspect has been identified by police but is not in custody at the time of writing. Police believe that the suspect is a 28-year-old male.

This investigation is ongoing.