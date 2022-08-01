Erie Police are now searching for suspects after multiple shots fired incidents took place on Sunday night.

Police said three neighborhoods were struck by dozens of rounds of gunfire.

We spoke with neighbors who said that they heard the gunshots.

One neighbor from the 700 block of Poplar St. said that she is shaken up after her car was hit by gunfire.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night, Erie Police were called to the 700 block of West Poplar Street.

Police found several cars and homes that were struck by gunfire, as well as more than a dozen shell casings of different gun calibers.

One neighbor shared her reaction after she said she heard the shots fired.

“I’m going to die. Hit the deck. I’m going to die. Thank God my phone was near by cause I could scrunch over to it and fumble around till I could finally get the police,” said Kathleen Harris, neighbor.

Harris said that her car was hit by gunfire.

“I got a bullet hole in the side door and two flat tires, and I think there may be another bullet hole near the back taillight. I was pretty shaky for the rest of the evening and today,” said Harris.

Later that evening around 12:45 a.m. Erie Police responded to another shots fired call in the 1000 block of East 5th Street.

Police recovered more than 20 shell casings from the scene. One neighbor said that despite the gunfire, she believes that it is a safe neighborhood.

“It’s fairly quiet. We haven’t had any trouble on this block since I’ve been here. It’s quiet,” said Selestine Davis, neighbor.

Erie Police said they are taking a look at surveillance video. Police said on the 300 block of West 20th Street, dozens of rounds were fired.

“There are persons of interest on those surveillance videos that we’re going to be looking at in the coming days and weeks. We have multiple witnesses that we need to interview. There’s a lot of video surveillance in that area that we’re going back and taking a look at,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police.

According to Deputy Chief Lorah, about 50 shell casings were recovered and multiple houses were struck.

Police believe these incidents were all related.

Erie Police said that the shell casings indicate a handgun and a riffle were used in this shooting.

For now, police will treat the investigation as if these incidents are connected.