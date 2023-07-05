The City of Erie Police are searching for information on a suspect who allegedly stole cash from Saint Peter Cathedral this past weekend.

Father Michael Ferrick said the theft took place on Friday, June 30, during a wedding happening in the church.

As seen in the footage, a man went into the sacristy during the service and stole keys to the rectory, where church offices and residences are located.

He then stole an undisclosed amount of money. Police have not yet identified the suspect.

“For years the cathedral has taken care of the poor, between the Bishop’s residence and the parish itself providing breakfast and lunch, and we, the Catholic Church, are known for its outreach to the poor. So, if there was a genuine need, all the people have to do is ask. When you steal, that doesn’t help anyone,” said Father Michael Ferrick, rector of Saint Peter’s Cathedral.

If you recognize the person shown on security footage, Erie Police are asking you to call them at 814-870-1125.