(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 20-year-old Erie man has been named in connection to a July 2021 shooting that resulted in the death of a sleeping man.

On Friday, Oct. 14, Erie Police named Jamie D. Smith as the suspect in the shooting incident that saw several gunshots fired into a building on the 500 block of West 29th Street. Kalvin Davis, an 18-year-old man who was sleeping inside the building, was killed in the July 1, 2021 shooting.

Smith already was in custody for an unrelated charge. He’s now facing charges of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, aggravated assault, and possessing an instrument of crime.