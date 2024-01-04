We have more information on the stabbing of a teenager that took place on a bus outside to Erie High School.

The 15-year-old girl was stabbed in the stomach and chest and taken to the hospital.

That altercation allegedly took place on an EMTA bus on Wednesday afternoon. City of Erie Police believe they have identified a suspect who is also a 15-year-old girl.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses as part of the investigation.

“One of the things that the detectives will try to do is determine where the fifteen-year-old got the weapon that was used,” said Dan Spizarny, chief of Erie Police. Was the weapon with her during the school day or was it something that she obtained after school? Those are some of the questions the detectives will look at.”

Police said after the altercation, the suspect got off the bus and fled the scene.