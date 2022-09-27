Erie City Police and the SWAT team responded to multiple shots fired on Perry Street Tuesday.

Police and SWAT spent more than two hours on the scene of the 2400 block of Perry Street after reports of multiple gunshots. Police responded to East 24th and Perry Street, shutting down a two-block span after reports of multiple shots fired around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Erie Police said a male in his 20s reportedly suffered multiple gunshots to his extremities and is being treated at UPMC Hamot.

“Multiple shell casings were found at the scene. The victim was shot multiple times in his extremities, anywhere from four to six times. That was ascertained at the scene,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police.

Members of the SWAT team requested several times for anyone inside the house to come out before they ultimately made entry into the home.

“Today’s incident, we were advised that this armed individual might have made entry into a house nearby the crime scene, so obviously that’s something we take very seriously. Our tactical units are called out, our tact commander goes on seeing and assesses the situation. We were able to make entry into that residence, but there was no one inside,” Deputy Chief Lorah added.

Lorah said this is an open and fluid investigation that is actively being worked on.

“We have major crimes detectives that are currently working on this case. We’re interviewing witnesses right now. We’re pouring over some surveillance that we have in areas,” said Deputy Chief Lorah.

If you have any information on the shooting at East 24th and Perry Street, police ask that you call the Erie Police Department.