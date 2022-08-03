(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It was in a Hermitage apartment that law enforcement caught up with Shadarryl Jones.

Jones had been wanted for a litany of charges from his alleged involvement in an incident where multiple gunshots were fired at Pennsylvania State Police troopers and an Erie police officer.

Police allege that both Shadarryl Jones and Rakeem Jones fired multiple rounds at Erie Police officers and Pennsylvania State Police troopers during a shootout on June 25 that began near West 26th and Chestnut streets in Erie. The shootout ended near Chestnut and Huron streets. The suspects fled on foot, leaving behind a vehicle and a weapon.

Law enforcement had been searching for the two Erie men ever since. A reward was offered for their whereabouts and arrest.

Credible information, a PSP report said, led law enforcement to two apartments in Mercer County. Members of the PSP SERT Team, the Erie SWAT Team, the United States Marshals Fugitive Unit, and the Hermitage Police Department served warrants at each apartment with early morning raids.

The raids led to the apprehension of Shadarryl Jones, who was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Mercer State Police Station. He was then brought to Erie County and now is in Eire County Jail.

Rakeem Jones is still reportedly on the run. A $4,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 814-898-1641 or the US Marshal Fugitive Unit at 814-464-9680.