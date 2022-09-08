(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A storage unit in Greene Township was reportedly broken into over Labor Day weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police Erie reported a storage unit at Bolt Storage Facility on Wattsburg Road in Erie was allegedly broken into on Sunday, Sept. 4 around 5 p.m.

According to state police, multiple pieces of construction equipment were stolen out of a 53-year-old Wattsburg man’s storage unit.

State Police are asking anyone with information to contact the PSP Erie Office at 814-898-1641.