(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Erie man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of food stamp fraud and identity theft.

John Alan Vanhouwe, 60, pleaded guilty to two counts in federal court, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Vanhouwe owned a mobile convenience store in Erie where he reportedly allowed customers to pay credit accounts with food stamps. He also used a database he created to access customers’ food stamp accounts so he could pay down their credit accounts at his store without their knowledge.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 10, 2023. He could face a total sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of $500,000. The actual sentence will be based on the seriousness of the offenses and any prior criminal history.

The United States Department of Agriculture, the Office of Inspector General and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution.