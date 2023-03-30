A 15-year-old is being charged as an adult following a gun-related incident on St. Patrick’s Day.

Jameir Mickel is facing felony counts of aggravated assault among other charges. Erie police arrested the suspect after a shooting on Erie’s east side on March 17.

According to police, Mickel was allegedly one of the suspects seen in surveillance video from the area of East 13th and Wallace streets.

No one was reported injured, and police continue to investigate.

“These guys were able to hit the ground running. They spent several weeks going over the surveillance footage and were ultimately able to track those individuals back to the residence, secure a search warrant and make an arrest on this. It’s concerning the ages of these individuals committing the crimes in the city, but that’s what this Juvenile Detective Unit is for is to combat that,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police Department.

Mickel is being held at the Edmund Thomas Adolescent Center with a bond set at $100,000.