An Erie teenager is behind bars tonight after a shooting in the 800 block of German Street.

Ashton Tolbert, 16, was taken into custody Friday on charges including attempted homicide.

According to police, Tolbert allegedly shot a 39-year-old man last Saturday. Officers found the victim in the 200 block of East 8th Street. Police say he was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Despite his age, Tolbert is being charged as an adult.