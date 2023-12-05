An Erie teenager is facing charges as an adult after a carjacking endangers the life of a 3-year-old child.

According to police, a female victim was stopped at the Sunoco on East 12th Street on Sunday, when she was approached by 17-year-old Tywan Robinson, about using her car.

After the woman refused, Robinson punched her in the face and took her vehicle, with her 3-year-old son in the back. Robinson did stop to let the child out before fleeing.

The woman’s boyfriend spotted the vehicle nearly two hours later. Police apprehended Robinson there.

Robinson was charged with robbery of a motor vehicle among other charges.