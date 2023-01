An Erie teen is being sentenced after a judge found him guilty on all charges during a three-day trial.

Sean Knox Jr., 18, is found guilty on all charges, including attempted homicide and 17 counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Knox opened fire on 17 people, including four young children and a baby, at a child’s birthday party near the 1900 block of Thompson Street in Erie.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 26 by Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender Jr.