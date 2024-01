An Erie teen has been sentenced following a May 2023 shooting.

Alexander Froehlich appeared before Erie County Judge John Mead Monday morning where he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. He was sentenced to 7 and 1/2 to 15 years in state prison.

Erie police arrested Froehlich in May following a shooting in the 500 block of East 32nd Street.

Police reported that the gunshot victim, who was 17 at the time, was shot in the stomach at the scene.