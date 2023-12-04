An Erie teen was sentenced for the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in 2020.

Deangelo Troop Jr., 18, has been sentenced to 55 years to life by Erie County Judge John Trucilla. Troop previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges in October.

He’s able to avoid a mandatory life sentence because he was a juvenile at the time of the murder. Troop fatally shot 13-year-old Kas’ir Gambill in Dec. 2020.

Another suspect involved in the shooting, James Garcia, entered a guilty plea on Sept. 28 of third-degree murder.