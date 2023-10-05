An Erie teenager will be spending the next 10 to 20 years in state prison after shooting his ex-girlfriend multiple times.

Sincere Dorsey, 19, was charged as an adult in the shooting of his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend. That shooting took place in the 2000 block of Prospect Ave in March 2022.

At the time of the shooting, Dorsey was 17 years old.

According to Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Lightner, Dorsey used a stolen handgun to shoot the victim nine times as she hid under her bed.

According to Dorsey’s lawyer, Gene Placidi, Dorsey was acquitted of attempted homicide and convicted of aggravated assault, burglary and weapons charges.