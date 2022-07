An Erie teenager has been sentenced in connection to two crimes that took place five months apart.

Jerico Beason, 17, who was 16 years old at the time of the crimes, is receiving a combined sentence of six to 12 years in prison.

Beason received five to 10 years for being convicted as the gunman in an April 2021 shooting in the City of Erie.

A sentence of one to two years was added for his role in a September shooting.