An Erie teen has been sentenced to serve time in state prison after allegedly shooting at a passing vehicle back in February.

Shameek Smith, 16, admitted in court on Monday to firing gunshots at a passing Jeep on Feb. 28 in the 900 block of Ash Street.

The gunfire resulted in damage to the vehicle. No passengers were injured.

Erie County Judge David Ridge sentenced Smith to serve one year and six months to seven years on charges in state prison.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Smith pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm by a minor in October.