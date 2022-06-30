A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A 22-year-old Erie woman was sentenced on Thursday morning for fatally stabbing her brother.

According to the Erie Times News, Mya Moore has been accused of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and other charges in the death of her 25-year-old brother Marcus Moore.

Moore pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, in April after fatally stabbing the 25-year-old in the neck during an altercation.

Moore was sentenced to four to 10 years by Erie County Judge John Mead with one year probation.