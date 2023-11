The woman who was arrested in connection to a 2020 homicide has now pleaded guilty.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office said Janice Rowry, of Erie, entered a guilty plea on Friday, Nov. 10.

Rowry was accused of fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend, 42-year-old Jacob Carr, in their apartment in the Boston Store complex on Aug. 29. Rowry was facing third-degree murder.