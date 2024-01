(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An inmate who escaped from a New York jail has been located and is back in custody.

According to a police report, a male inmate escaped from Chautauqua County Jail around 11:46 a.m. on Jan. 15 during a work detail in the Town of Ellery.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the area where the escape happened and were able to quickly locate and arrest the inmate.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Police are investigating and charges are pending.