An Espyville man is facing gun and drug charges after troopers said they pulled over a suspicious vehicle.

State police said Richard Lapana, 51, was stopped in the area of East Lake Road and Dam Road in south Shenango Township. Troopers added that Lapana, who is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm, had a gun, drugs and drug paraphernalia on him.

Lapana was taken to the Crawford County Jail for arraignment.