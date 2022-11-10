(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Here’s an exclusive interview you will only see here on JET 24 Action News. One of Erie’s oldest cold cases may finally be solved.

The Texas man, arrested this summer, 34-years after the brutal murder of his grandmother, Helen Vogt, is speaking out tonight.

Jeremy Brock claims he did not kill his grandmother.

He called anchor Jennifer Mobilia from his jail cell at the Travis County Correctional Complex in Texas where he was being held until Wednesday when he was extradited back to Erie.

He’s been in jail since July, when he was arrested in this case.

He says his grandmother’s murder has been haunting him for decades, and now he wants to tell his side of the story.

As 55-year-old Jeremy Brock sits behind bars, he warns his grandmother’s killer is walking free.

“I’ve said I’ve been innocent since 1990, and 30-some years later that hasn’t changed,” said Jeremy Brock.

Erie Police say Brock had been a longtime suspect in the 1988 murder of Helen Vogt. But investigators say now, after all these years, they have evidence linking Brock to the crime.

Vogt’s body was discovered in her home after a witness reported seeing a man with a towel wrapped around his head speed off in her new Buick.

Police say she had been beaten and stabbed at least 50 times.

Mobilia asked, “Did you kill your grandmother?” Brock responded, “I did not kill my grandmother.”

Mobilia asked, “Did you ever do any physical harm to her?” Brock responded, “No, I never put my hands, not only on her, or on anybody.”

Brock, who was 21 at the time, says he was in Los Angeles when his grandmother was murdered, and didn’t learn of her death until the following day when he called home to check in with his parents.

Mobilia asked, “So you were not in Erie when your grandmother was murdered.” Brock responded, “That is correct.”

Brock claims he had never been in the townhouse where his grandmother was murdered. He said the last time he saw Vogt in Erie was in the mid-70s at her previous home.

Brock said, “Correct, I had never been, so I had never been into that house.”

But detectives say that’s not true. And with new DNA technology and a bloody washcloth investigators found at the murder scene, they can prove it.

But Brock says it’s not possible for his DNA to be on anything in that house, because he claims he was never there.

Brock said, “Hypothetically, if I was the one that did this, if I was the killer, why are there no prints there? Why is it that the killer took a shower, but there’s no hair, there’s no blood, there’s no fibers to link me? Apparently, there was a palm print. I was told by my mom and dad that they found a palm print. It didn’t match me. Who did that match?”

That interview went on for about an hour.

Coming up at 6 p.m., hear how Jeremy Brock says his grandmother’s car, which police say was stolen from the murder scene, proves he is innocent.

I actually covered that murder back in 1988. I remember Detective Sergeant Dominick DiPaolo was the lead investigator. He’s retired now, but after all these years, what is he saying about the grandson’s story?

Mobilia reached out to DiPaolo and the district attorney; both declined to comment.

However, Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny sent us a statement, ““Helen Vogt suffered a terrible beating that caused her death. I believe the evidence, when presented at trial, will result in a conviction of Jeremy Brock for homicide.”

Investigators say whoever stabbed Helen Vogt to death, inside her Zimmerman Road home in 1988, sped off from the crime scene in the 77-year-old’s new car.

“As I looked out the window, I seen her blue Buick backing out of the garage quite fast, and back down around and come up out of the driveway, came down Davidson over 28th Street, just a speeding, with a towel draped down over his head, he or she,” said a neighbor from a 1988 interview.

Police have never claimed to have found Brock’s DNA in Vogt’s car. But they do say his DNA is on a bloody washcloth that detectives recovered from the crime scene.

“I went upstairs, I got upstairs, I looked over the kitchen sink and there was blood all over the kitchen sink, all over everywhere. I ran around and went upstairs, and as I went upstairs, I found her laying on the floor. Dead,” said a neighbor from a 1988 interview.

A month after Vogt’s murder, a 14-year-old boy in Ohio was pulled over driving her stolen car.

Mobilia asked, “Have you ever been in that vehicle prior to your grandmother’s murder? Brock responded, “No, I’ve never even seen the vehicle.”

The teenager claimed he found the car in Dayton, Ohio near a Greyhound Bus Station.

Brock said, “So I guess the police had calculated that for these kids to be driving around, plus the drive from Erie to central Ohio, the mileage did not add up, so they had theorized that somebody had the car towed at some point.”

Investigators have never publicly made that claim.

Erie Police have long considered Brock the main suspect, but until now they say they haven’t had the evidence to arrest him.

Brock says he looks forward to his day in court to prove his innocence.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Brock said, “I have heard that they have no evidence as far as prints in that car, in the house. The murderer took a shower in that house or condo, I think it was a condo, and none of my fibers, hair or blood is found there.”

Brock said, “I was never in there. There was not a single print that they found that matched me in there or in the car, that I would’ve had to have driven at some point. It just makes no sense to me.”

Right after the interview, Brock, who insists he’s innocent, said in some ways he’s almost relieved he was arrested.

Coming up tonight on JET 24 Action News at 11 p.m., he’ll explain that, and he’ll also address the alleged motive in his grandmother’s murder.