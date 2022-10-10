(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was cited for disorderly conduct after urinating in the casino parking lot and making lewd gestures toward a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

Presque Isle Downs and Casino security contacted PSP at about 12:40 a.m. on Oct. 9 about an altercation at the center bar. A PSP trooper arrived to find a verbal argument involving a 59-year-old Fairview man. The Fairview man continued arguing with the patrons and then also with the trooper. He was ejected from the casino.

Once outside, the Fairview man urinated in the parking lot. He then said he was waiting for a ride-share service. While waiting, he made “obscene gestures” through the window to the PSP trooper and casino security, a PSP report said.

He was then cited for disorderly conduct.