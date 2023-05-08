(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – A Fairview woman woke up to an attempted burglary in her bedroom early Saturday morning.

At about 4:10 a.m. on May 6, an unknown suspect or suspects allegedly crawled onto an overhanging rear roof of a home on Lakeland Drive in Fairview Township, forced open a bedroom window and cut through the window screen to enter the residence.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, an 86-year-old woman was inside sleeping when she awoke to something brushing up against her and saw a cellphone light moving around her room. The suspect/s then fled the home in an unknown direction.

PSP Girard was called to the scene at about 7:30 p.m. the same day and continue to investigate. PSP is asking anyone with information to contact police at 814-774-9611.