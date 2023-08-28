(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Jamestown, New York resident was arrested after a fake alligator sighting claim led to his arrest.

Just after 3 a.m. on Aug. 28, Jamestown Police Department officers were patrolling around Panzarella Park, located on Steele St., by the River Walk.

According to a police report, a female on the scene alerted officers to an alleged alligator in the river. As officers continued walking, they located a 44-year-old Jamestown man sitting on a park bench nearby.

Upon further investigation, police determined that the alleged alligator sighting was a ruse to keep them from going in the direction of the man.

Officers found that the man was in violation of a protection order. Due to a previous conviction of criminal contempt 2nd, he was charged with criminal contempt 1st and aggravated family offense.

He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail and is pending arraignment.