Jury deliberations for an Erie County murder trial have ended.

Kyontia Blanks, 26, was on trial for the shooting death of 40-year-old Frederick Perry.

Friday evening, the jury found Blanks guilty of voluntary manslaughter, and all other counts against him.

That shooting happened in October 2020 outside a convenience store at W. 18th and Chestnut Streets in Erie. Blanks was in Brooklyn, New York, when police arrested him in April of 2021.

Around noon Friday, the jury asked to re-watch surveillance video of the shooting.

Blanks’ sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 28.