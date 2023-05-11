(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Warren County resident was scammed out of hundreds of dollars from a fake Norton Anti-Virus message.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, a 66-year-old Russel, Pa. man was reportedly scammed out of $400 on May 3 when he received a text message saying his Norton Anti-Virus account would run out.

He then reached out to someone he believed to be working at Apple, his phone carrier, who allegedly instructed the victim to buy multiple gift cards and give them the card numbers.

State Police recommends residents to contact their local police departments prior to supplying sensitive information or if they believe they are being scammed.