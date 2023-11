The FBI is asking for the public’s help in locating three men wanted in connection with the arrests announced in June 2023 of the 4-Nation gang.

According to prosecutors, 4-Nation operates on Erie’s east side.

The men are part of 58 defendants who have been charged with violating federal racketeering, narcotics, and firearm laws. These men are Lamont Warren, Dajean Williams and Dazerion Hinton.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact FBI Pittsburgh at 412-432-4000.