(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Clairton, Pennsylvania, resident is facing an indictment by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on numerous child exploitation charges, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania.

Jeffrey A. McLaughlin, Jr., 41, has been named the sole defendant in a six-count indictment. Those charges include coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, production of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution and possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the indictment, on Sept. 9, 2020, McLaughlin “distributed a video in a computer graphics and digital file, depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor to another individual located in the Philippines.” The indictment also alleges that he coerced and attempted to coerce at least two minors to engage in sexual activity from Aug. 5 to 17, 2021, Oct. 30, 2021, to Nov. 22, 2021, and May 6, 2022, to June 1, 2022.

McLaughlin is also alleged to have attempted to and produced videos and images of the sexual exploitation of a minor from Oct. 30, 2021, to Nov. 22, 2021; and is alleged to have possessed videos depicting the sexual exploitation of minors on July 28, 2022 — some of whom were not even 12 years old.

McLaughlin faces a maximum sentence of more than 30 years in prison, a $1.5 million fine, or both. The actual sentence imposed is based on the seriousness of the offenses and any prior criminal history.