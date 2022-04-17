Three men are now in the Erie City Jail awaiting arraignment after assaulting a 22-year-old on East Lake Road.

Erie Police were called to the scene of 1150 East Lake Road on April 16 around 6 p.m. for a fight.

When police arrived on scene they found five males beating up a 22-year-old male.

Surveillance video from the Speed Check on East Lake Road showed 27-year-old Kenrie Cruise, 22-year-old Nathan Burgus, 26-year-old Andrew Haughney, along with two other unidentified individuals physically assaulting the 22-year-old male.

Police have currently charged Crusie, Burgus, and Haughney with aggravated assault, robbery, simple assault, criminal mischief, and theft. The two unidentified individuals at the scene were not charged.

It was later discovered that Burges is a member of Erie Predators.

Burgus, Cruise, and Haughney are currently being held in the Erie City Jail awaiting arraignment.