The final witness took the stand Wednesday in the trial of four defendants accused of being involved in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Patric Phillips.

Here is the latest on this trial from the Erie County Courthouse.

Jurors heard from Damarjon’s grandmother as a final witness.

She said that members of the community view her grandson as a peaceful and non-violent person.

The prosecution then asked the age group of the community members she spoke to. She said that they are all about 40 years old, none of them Beason’s age.

Closing arguments began from defense attorney’s who are pleading their case, and claim the evidence presented by the commonwealth is not sufficient enough to find them guilty.

They also acknowledged the testimonies from Michael Toles and Melissa Seaman were not credible.

The defense attorney for Damarjon Beason noted how the description given by witness and friend of Patric Phillips, Daniel Dugan, does not match the description of Beason given by Lieutenant Michael Hertel from Major Crimes Unit for the City of Erie Police.

Closing arguments from the prosecution will begin on June 9.