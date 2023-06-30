(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Five individuals were arrested for drug possession among other charges after a raid in Jamestown, New York.

At about 6:53 p.m. on June 28, the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Fairview Avenue, Jamestown, New York.

According to a police report, investigators were assisted by the Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team and made entry into the residence where they located Jaqwan Martin, Michael McGaughy, Jhaszmine Mitchell, Taylor O’Neil and Christine Baca inside.

Detectives conducted a search and found 14 grams of crack cocaine, 12.8 grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine, packaging materials, scales, ammunition and cash inside the residence.

Courtesy: Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force

All the individuals were placed under arrest for three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd (B-Felony) and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd.

They were transported to the Jamestown City Jail where they are being held pending arraignment in Jamestown City Court. Taylor O’Neil was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th.

The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force was assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, Jamestown Police Patrol Division, Jamestown Police K-9 and Jamestown Fire Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department Tip line at 716-483-8477 (TIPS) or the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department Tip line at 716-664-2420.