(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a DUI checkpoint in Fairview over Easter weekend, resulting in five DUI arrests.

Girard PSP held the DUI checkpoint on Friday, April 7 at 11 p.m. in Fairview Township, Erie County.

PSP made five DUI alcohol arrests, issued 13 traffic citations, and 4 warnings, out of the 55 motorists that went through the checkpoint.

Statewide over Easter weekend, there were four fatal crashes with four people killed, 110 people were injured, 31 alcohol-related crashes, and 0 alcohol-related fatal crashes. PSP also made 329 DUI arrests statewide, down from 341 in 2022.