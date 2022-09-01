A Florida man is now facing federal charges after being accused of transporting an underage developmentally disabled girl across state lines for the purpose of having sex.

Thomas Edward Grossman III, 47, is facing two felonies.

Investigators said that they followed a trail of cell phone calls tracing Grossman’s movements from Florida to the 14-year-old teenager’s home outside of Corry and later a Day’s Inn.

The two were eventually stopped in West Virginia and the girl was returned to her family.

Grossman now faces an initial appearance in federal court in Erie on Sept. 7.