(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The driver of an ATV fleeing from PSP was caught after the vehicle got stuck.

At about 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 29, a PSP trooper was on patrol and saw an ATV “drop items” from the back of the vehicle. The ATV was heading south on State Route 8, south of Academy Drive, in Union Township. The trooper lit up his lights and sirens.

That didn’t stop the ATV who allegedly began to flee.

Minutes later, the ATV was found stuck in mud on a dirt and high grass path west of Route 8. The driver allegedly resisted arrest but ultimately was taken into custody.

The driver — a 43-year-old Union City man — reportedly was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, resisting arrest, depositing waste on a highway, and ATV operation on streets and highways.