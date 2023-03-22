(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a Detroit man during a road rage incident on Interstate 90 in Erie County.

At about 6 a.m., New York State Police troopers responded to a call of a victim who was reportedly shot while driving on Interstate 90. The victim, a 42-year-old Detroit man, was met by EMS and Troopers at the Fredonia/Dunkirk exit on I-90 in New York. He was treated for a single gunshot wound to his knee at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

A New York State Police report said Ervin B. Stubbs, a 34-year-old truck driver from Ocala, Florida, was later found at a truck stop in Pembroke, New York, where he was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon 2nd and for being a fugitive from justice in Pennsylvania State. He allegedly was in possession of a Ruger 9mm handgun.

Stubbs will be arraigned and transported to Pennsylvania for additional charges on a warrant extradition.

Pennsylvania State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.